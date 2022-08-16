State Announces Launch of CareerConneCT Job Training Programs

The state is launching 19 job training programs through CareerConneCT. The governor’s office said the $70 million program is designed to help people in Connecticut whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 back to work.

The CareerConneCT website said it offers “reskilling and upskilling” in manufacturing, healthcare, IT, CDL licensing, green jobs, infrastructure/construction, life sciences and business services.

Connecticut Chief Workforce Officer Dr. Kelli Vallieres said there are more than 100,000 open positions in the state and 67,000 unemployed workers and one issue is a mismatch in skills.

The Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy will administer the program, which the governor’s office said is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and statewide and regional programs will provide short-term job training.

The programs to be launched are "targeted toward populations most underrepresented in the workforce, including BIPOC, people with disabilities, the re-entry population, opportunity youth, and veterans, immigrants, and women," according to a news release from the governor's office.

The opportunities include short-term certificate training programs that take five to 12 weeks.

“We are building CareerConneCT to become one of the largest workforce development initiatives ever executed in Connecticut, and we’ve already received significant commitments from employers that are looking to hire thousands of workers in a broad spectrum of high-quality, good-paying fields,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for those who are unemployed or underemployed to receive no-cost training in an in-demand field and get connected directly to an employer that is looking to fill jobs.”

The website said that for people who are eligible, all training programs are at no cost and provide services such as childcare, transportation, and technology.

“Employers have made hiring commitments for more than 6,000 positions in our highest growth sectors including manufacturing, health care, information technology, life sciences, business services, financial services, and clean energy,” Mark Argosh, chair of the Governor’s Workforce Council, said in a statement.

To enroll in training programs or for more information on CareerConneCT visit portal.ct.gov/careerconnect.