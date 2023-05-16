State Announces New Initiative to Address Ongoing Teacher Shortage

Between legislative discussion and teacher rallies, the ongoing teacher shortage has garnered significant attention at the Capitol this session.

“We’re moving forward while the Governor and the legislature have their conversations about the budget,” said CT Department of Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker.

In a partnership between the CT Departments of Education and Labor, the state is moving forward with a new $3 million initiative that builds off previous educational investments by Connecticut to implement new programs that would help with teacher recruitment.

“The national, and what we now know to be a global teacher shortage, is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach,” Russell-Tucker said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Their approach would expand and support Educators Rising programs for aspiring teachers, promote job fairs for paraeducators and teachers, and launch a new teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program that would seek to help provide financially competitive opportunities for young educators.

“Rather than train and pray, which is what you often have to do, now we’re going to support you by paying you while you’re training. You’re an employee from day one, so the loyalty is built in,” said CT Department of Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo.

New Britain and Waterbury schools will be the first two districts involved in the program, with plans to begin sometime next school year.

“We’re still learning about exactly which model we’re going to be implementing in Waterbury, but either one will bring about an opportunity for growing our own,” said Waterbury Public Schools Superintendent Verna Ruffin.

Joslyn DeLancey, vice president of the Connecticut Education Association, says the initiative is a step in the right direction towards teacher recruitment, but believes more attention is needed in teacher retention.

“We need to respect our teachers. We need to be grateful for our teachers. We need to pay our teachers, and we need to recognize the work that they did during the pandemic,” DeLancey said.

Russell-Tucker said Tuesday’s announcement represents what the Department of Education is doing with the funding they do have, and that it’s up to legislators to work out the budget to address other needs.