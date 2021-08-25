State Announces Veterans and Diversity Hiring Expo at Dillon Stadium

The Connecticut Department of Labor is partnering with the Hartford Athletic for the first annual Veterans and Diversity Hiring Expo at Dillon Stadium.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Dillon Stadium in Hartford.

Up to 40 organizations are expected to participate. Those organizations are ones that "support a diverse workforce providing opportunities for veterans, people of color, women, and those with disabilities," according to an announcement on the expo website.

"Serving our veterans, diverse communities, and those who need us most is one of our most important jobs as a government and as neighbors," Gov. Ned Lamont said in part in a statement.

All registered attendees will also receive a free ticket to the Hartford Athletic Veterans and Military Appreciation Night match vs. Louisville City FC that evening at 7 p.m.

The event will be free to attend though people planning to partcipate are encouraged to register online at https://www.hartfordathletic.com/expo.

Employers looking to host a table at the event can contact Eric Horn at ehorn@hartfordathletic.com.

The below list of employers planning to attend comes from the event site: