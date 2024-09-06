Southbury

State archaeologists urge people not to take artifacts revealed by flooding

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Connecticut State Preservation Office and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are working together to clean up the state’s archaeological preserves after last month’s big storm.

“The flooding honestly was more devastating, I think, than anyone could have anticipated,” Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Catherine Labadia said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Connecticut is home to 39 archaeological sites and collection or taking items away from them is illegal.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“I don’t think people really understand the rich archaeological heritage that Connecticut has to offer,” Labadia said.

Officials say when surveying the damage at Southford Falls State Park in Southbury, they saw several people taking artifacts. The artifacts were revealed after the flood water removed the topsoil on the remains of an old factory that burned down in 1923.

“The artifacts that were coming out of the ground were ones that were related to the factory,” Labadia said. “So, it was a lot of architectural debris, window glass, nails, but also items that were related to the factory and manufacturing debris.”

Local

2024 Paris Olympics 1 hour ago

Darien's Ali Truwit wins another silver medal at 2024 Paralympics in Paris

New Haven 2 hours ago

Mold remediation and repair underway at high school in New Haven

She urges anyone who took an artifact to reach out to the Office of State Archaeology (OSA) which is located in Storrs at the University of Connecticut where they can collect data and take pictures of the artifacts.

“Nobody will be getting in trouble if they did take anything,” Labadia said.

This article tagged under:

Southbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us