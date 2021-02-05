State Leaders Push For Youth Suicide Prevention Program

A new bill is up for consideration and it’s all about helping the mental health of young people.

"Kids are struggling and we need to create an opportunity for them to ask for help," Rep. Liz Linehan said.

The goal is to provide scientific methodology-based training to school employees and all those who work with and interact with youth in helping to prevent suicide among children in the state.

"We’re looking to train people who would be the first line of defense and asking someone are you okay do you need help," Linehan said.

According to the CDC, compared with 2019, the proportion of mental health-related visits for children aged five to 11 and 12 to 17 years increased by approximately 24 and 31%, respectively.

The American Foundation for Suicide said in 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death for ages 10 to 34.

The bill could be passed and put into law as early as July.

Suicide Prevention Resources

Anyone who lives in Connecticut can call 2-1-1 and press 1. If outside of CT, you can call 1-800-273 8255.

You can also text CT to 741741 from anywhere in the U.S. to text with a trained Crisis Counselor.

The National Disaster Distress Helpline is 1-800-985-5990. They can also be reached by texting TalkWithUs to 66746.