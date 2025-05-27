State celebrates Hartford Whalers 50 years since team's start in Connecticut

This year marks 50 years since the Hartford Whalers played their first game in Hartford.

To celebrate the milestone, on Tuesday state legislators presented the team with an official citation.

The Whalers moved out of Connecticut in 1997, but their loyal fan base remains intact.

“I love the fact that people remember,” said former Hartford Whalers Player Bob Crawford. “The fact that a team from Hartford could compete with one of the, you know, iconic hockey cities in the NHL was pretty important.”

Crawford played three seasons for the Whalers in the 80s and says its hockey is still strong in Hartford.

“It’s how great the game of ice hockey is, but also about how the community of Greater Hartford and the state of Connecticut adopted the Whalers as their team throughout the years,” he said.

One thing symbolic with fans of the team is the iconic blue and green logo, which has an “H” in the middle for Hartford. The logo was created by the late Peter Good.

“He was such a humble, good man,” said Jannet Cummings-Good. “He felt there was something really special about the logo when he did it, having no idea of its longevity”

Good’s impact is seen throughout the state with fans sporting the apparel.

“This was a team that meant a lot to a lot of people and affected a lot of people’s lives,” said Pat Pickens, who co-directed "The Whalers" film.

Check out NBC Connecticut’s documentary Hartford Whalers: From Heartbeat to Heartbreak.