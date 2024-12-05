Insurance

State comptroller says Anthem Insurance will not limit coverage of anesthesia in CT

Anthem Posts A Big Beat After Insurer's Retreat From Obamacare

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will no longer implement a policy to limit coverage of anesthesia, according to the state comptroller.

The health insurance provider had said it would no longer pay for anesthesia care if a surgery or procedure went beyond a specific time limit for patients in Connecticut, New York and Missouri.

“After hearing from people across the state about this concerning policy, my office reached out to Anthem, and I'm pleased to share this policy will no longer be going into effect here in Connecticut,” State Comptroller Sean Scanlon said in a statement on Thursday.

Anthem had announced the new policy last month. It told patients that they it was going to change how it evaluated billed time starting Feb. 1, 2025 and policyholders could file a claim dispute if they disagreed with a claim reimbursement decision.

The American Society of Anesthesiologists said the plan would have required Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield customers to pay out of pocket for anesthesia if a surgery or procedure went longer than expected.

Scanlon said Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will no longer be implementing the policy to limit coverage of anesthesiology after conversations with the company, which is the provider for the state employee health plan and many others throughout Connecticut.

The Connecticut Hospital Association said it is their understanding that the policy would not apply to anesthesia providers in Connecticut.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

This article tagged under:

InsuranceHealth & Wellness
