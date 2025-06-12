State Department of Labor holding statewide job fair Thursday

The state Department of Labor is hosting a statewide job fair at Central Connecticut State University on Thursday.

They said 70 Connecticut employers from several industries will be recruiting for jobs at all career levels.

You don't need to register, but you are advised to bring copies of your resume and be ready to speak directly to potential employers.

The job fair will be 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Connecticut State University Alumni Hall at 105 Ella Grasso Boulevard in New Britain.

