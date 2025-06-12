Employment

State Department of Labor holding statewide job fair Thursday

Central Connecticut State University campus
NBC Connecticut

The state Department of Labor is hosting a statewide job fair at Central Connecticut State University on Thursday.

They said 70 Connecticut employers from several industries will be recruiting for jobs at all career levels.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

You don't need to register, but you are advised to bring copies of your resume and be ready to speak directly to potential employers.

The job fair will be 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Connecticut State University Alumni Hall at 105 Ella Grasso Boulevard in New Britain.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

You can learn more here.

This article tagged under:

Employment
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us