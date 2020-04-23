State Department of Labor Officials to Discuss Progress on Claims

The state Department of Labor has received more than 370,000 unemployment claims from people who are out of work amid the COVID-19 pandemic and officials will be giving an update at 11 a.m. on processing those claims.

Connecticut residents who have filed for unemployment have expressed frustrations about the system, which Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said is 40 years old and was not designed to handle such a surge in applications.

Westby and Deputy Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo said they will be speaking this morning on the progress made since implementing new technology to help automate and speed up the processing of unemployment applications.

The Commissioners will also discuss timelines for providing additional federal stimulus benefits, including Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

On a national level, more than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week and roughly 26 million people have now filed for in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

About one in six American workers have now lost their jobs since mid-March, by far the worst string of layoffs on record. Economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20 percent.