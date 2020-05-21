State Department of Labor to Give Update on Unemployment Claims

The state Department of Labor has received more than half a million unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and leaders from that department will be giving an update this afternoon.

Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby and Deputy Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo will provide updates at 1 p.m. on state and federal unemployment insurance programs, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or PEUC, a new temporary federal program that provides up to 13 weeks of additional unemployment after exhausting the 26 weeks of state benefits,

Bartolomeo said they expect to have the system up and running by May 20.

More than 2.4 million people across the United States applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week and around 38.6 million people across the nation have filed for amid the pandemic, according to statistics the Labor Department released Thursday.