State Department says it's caught up on passport backlog

According to the feds, passport processing times are back to their pre-pandemic norm.

By Caitlin Burchill

NBC10 Boston

Holiday travel is on many of our minds, but for those who are planning trips abroad, the State Department has a Christmas gift for us. It no longer has a passport backlog.

This is lovely news, but don’t get too excited that you get lackadaisical when it comes to getting or renewing your passport.

As of Monday, Dec. 18, the State Department says it is back to its pre-pandemic norm of processing passport applications in six to eight weeks for routine service and two to three weeks for expedited service.

That's a much different and faster story than what it’s been like the past year when the State Department issued more than 24 billion passport books and cards—the highest number in our nation’s history.

Get this, in 1990 the State Department said only 5 percent of Americans had a passport. Today, that number is almost 10 times that and 48 percent of Americans have a passport.

The State Department says it continues to aggressively recruit to hire more employees as current passport team members are working lots of overtime.

The demand has been unprecedented, so NBC CT Responds has some advice: still apply or renew early and make sure to factor in extra time for shipping, too.

Rule of thumb: don’t book a trip abroad without having a valid passport in hand.

And of course, if you have any problems, NBC CT Responds is here to help.

