State steps in to save addiction and recovery centers from closing for now

The Connecticut Center for Addiction Recovery (CCAR) was spared from closing three of its centers across the state.

CCAR is an organization that has been offering recovery community centers for over two decades.

The centers often work with people who are released from treatment centers to continue on their path to recovery.

On Thursday, the organization announced it was preparing to close its New London, Torrington and Danbury centers due to a lack of funding.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

However hours later, the organization found out they would no longer have to close three of its centers thanks to $300,000 of emergency funding from the state’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Stacy Charpentier, the executive director of CCAR, said she felt a huge sense of relief after getting the good news.

"It's amazing news, staff is super excited, but obviously we know we're not out of the woods yet we still have to appeal to lawmakers, legislators and anyone who controls budgets," Charpentier said.

Charpentier explained they need $1.3 million in order to sustain the three centers at risk of closing.

The emergency funding will allow the centers to stay open through June 30, to which Charpentier said they will use the time to continue advocating on the state and federal level.

“That really does give us a great deal of time to still advocate, to still shine a light on recovery, to let people know how valuable CCAR is and to hop and see if we can find alternative funding sources," she said.

The emergency funding will also allow CCAR to continue its young people and family services programming and continue to offer extended hours at all of their locations.

Additional CCAR centers are located in Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, Willimantic and Waterbury.