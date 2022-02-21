State Electric Companies to Help Facilitate Electric Vehicle Charging Program

In preparation for more electric vehicles in the state, Connecticut is partnering with the state’s electric utilities for an Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Program.

In partnership with Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), Eversource Energy (Eversource) and The United Illuminating Company (UI) will facilitate implementing electric vehicle infrastructure across the state for all residential and commercial customers.

“The launch of the statewide EV Charging Program comes at a pivotal time in the transition to electrified transportation solutions, and it is critically important that we ensure customers understand and can access the benefits the program provides,” PURA Chairman Marissa Gillett said in a news release.

Residential customers of Eversource and UI are eligible for several rebates, including up to $500 for a new Level 2 “smart charger,” and up to $500 for home wiring upgrades if needed.

To shift EV charging to off-peak times, customers may also be eligible to receive monthly incentives for their participation in Demand Response Events during the Demand Response season between June and September.

Additional incentives are available for both multi-unit dwellings, commercial and industrial customers, and public fast-charging stations.

Eversource and UI will be hosting multiple webinars to explain the program’s detail and to answer questions from residents. Register for the first webinar here.

