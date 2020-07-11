coronavirus in connecticut

State Epidemiologist: CT ‘Very Fortunate' With COVID-19 Decline

Connecticut is in a “very fortunate place” with the coronavirus, the state’s epidemiologist says, as deaths have all but vanished and the state’s transmission rate is among the lowest in the country.

Dr. Matt Cartter tells the Hartford Courant he’s grateful for the progress even as the testing situation in the state remains less than ideal.

“We’re doing a lot of testing just to find very few cases,” Cartter said.

Connecticut was seeing more than 100 coronavirus deaths a day in mid to late April, with a peak of 204 deaths on April 20.

But now businesses, including restaurants, have reopened across the state, and the state twice this week reported a daily death count of zero COVID-19 deaths.

The Associated Press reported Friday that traffic has picked up as people return to work, even though there are still fewer drivers on the roads than before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Data compiled by AP show there are currently about three times the vehicle miles traveled in Connecticut compared to the state’s lowest seven-day period in April, shortly after Gov. Ned Lamont ordered the closing of non-essential businesses and other functions to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

