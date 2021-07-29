State Expects Increase in COVID-19 Testing Demand

The more contagious delta variant threatens a fuller reopening of offices and schools, but regular testing could help catch these cases before they spread. However, there are no more mass testing sites in Connecticut.

“We were conducting over 200,000 tests a week. It got as low as 50,000 tests a week a month or two ago,” Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said.

We got used to seeing lines cars at COVID-19 testing sites last year, like the one at Community Health Center in Hartford, but those lines are long gone.

There are no mass testing sites left in Connecticut, but there are still ways to get a test.

“We’re back now up to about 80,000 tests per week, “Geballe said.

The state is expecting an increase.

“When we see cases go up, we typically see testing go up as well,” he said.

But Geballe said they can handle an increase.

“We still have over 280 sites around the state where you can go and get a COVID test,” he said.

“It’s my second time but I’m actually going out of the country so I need a new COVID test,” Dee Dee Freeman said.

Freeman spoke outside a CVS in Hartford.

“I put in the zip code to the hotel and it told me right here,” she said. “I landed an hour ago and I just came right over. “

There's not a huge demand at the moment.

“We’re seeing a steady number not an overwhelming number of people coming in appropriately,” Margaret Flinter, senior vice president of Community Health Center, Inc., said.

Who should get tested?

“If you’re still unvaccinated and you’ve been exposed or if you have symptoms for sure, you should be tested,” Flinter said.

Who doesn’t need to get tested?

“People don’t need to get tested if they are vaccinated unless they are symptomatic,” Flinter said.

The CDC said earlier this week that it had a study that showed vaccinated people could spread the delta variant, but it has not produced the study.

“What we would most encourage you to do is get vaccinated. That’s the number one thing people can do right now to protect themselves and to protect each other,” Flinter said.

As far as testing is concerned, “it’s so easy and it’s free,” Freeman said.