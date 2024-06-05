State expects to help fund pumping of flooded Jobs Pond in Portland

The state Bond Commission is expected to approve $187,500 Friday to help alleviate flooding at Jobs Pond in Portland.

The funding, combined with $562,500, will allow Portland to install pumps to remove some of the water out of a pond that has been flooding the basements of surrounding homes.

“Unfortunately, this is the highest it’s ever, ever been so yes, a solution would be wonderful,” homeowner Ellen Mantel said.

NBC Connecticut first reported on the issue in March. Mantel said Wednesday that the pond has receded in recent days, but several homes remain flooded.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“The amount of money that’s been invested in trying to keep these houses going and just renovations, it's just overwhelming,” she said.

The federal emergency grant required a state or local match, so the funding would help unlock the federal aid.

“This is a very unique and complex situation because even though rainfall in the region is above normal for this time of year, water levels at the pond have continued to rise even on days when we’ve received no precipitation, and it’s still not clear exactly what is causing it and why this has been unlike any other event the pond has experienced in recent decades,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

Lamont also serves as chairman of the Bond Commission.

The commission’s agenda includes $520 million in bonding, including $10 for the University of Connecticut to create dorms on Pratt Street in Hartford.

The commission is also expected to authorize nearly $120 million for various housing initiatives.

Portland First Selectman Ryan Curley said the funding will allow Portland to pump water from the pond over to the Connecticut River.

That would provide temporary relief while local, state and federal officials work on a long-term solution. Jobs Pond has been prone to flooding over the last 40 years, but homeowners say they can never recall it being this bad.

“Right now, obviously the immediate concern is the current flooding, but once that’s over we will be looking for that solution,” Curley said.

The town has other hurdles besides the funding. It also needs permit approvals for its plan and it needs to secure easements from Eversource and other property owners.

Curley also said the project needs to begin by July 3 or the town could lose the emergency grant. He’s confident that will happen though.

Curley said eight homes are currently uninhabitable and it could take a month or two for the pumps to bring water levels down enough for those homeowners.