State Extends Tax Filing Deadline to May 17

The state Department of Revenue Services (DRS) has extended the filing deadline for Connecticut individual income tax returns to May 17.

The announcement comes a day after the IRS extended the federal deadline to the same date, a move aimed to give people more time to get things in order after a difficult year.

“Given the relatively late start to the federal income tax filing season and recent passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, which includes provisions that impact tax filing this year, yesterday’s announcement is understandable,” said Commissioner Mark Boughton in a statement. “Taxpayers do an excellent job of filing their Connecticut income tax returns accurately and on time. To further assist and support them, Connecticut will align with the extended federal deadline.”

TAX TIPS AND QUESTIONS

State officials suggest completing your federal return before the state return.

DRS recommends filing electronically using their online Taxpayer Service Center. Online filing and direct deposit are the fastest method to receive a refund if one is expected.

To contact DRS with questions or for more information, visit portal.ct.gov/drs. You can also reach the department during normal business hours at call 860-297-5962 (from anywhere); 800-382-9463 (within CT, outside Greater Hartford area only); or 860-297-4911 (Hearing Impaired, TDD/TT users only).