State Extends Telehealth Services for Two Years

Telehealth services will be able to continue in Connecticut for two more years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation extending the provisions of an executive order he issued when the pandemic began in March 2020, the governor's office announced Monday.

The law allows providers and licensed professionals, including dentists, physical therapists and behavior analysts, to provide telehealth services with or without video, according to the governor office.

Providers in other states can also provide telehealth services to resident in Connecticut if they meet the required liability insurance thresholds.

Today, I signed the bipartisan HB 5596 into law, which will continue making #telehealth opportunities easy and available for every resident of Connecticut over the next 2 years. pic.twitter.com/hDSCYWT7m9 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 10, 2021

“Throughout the last year, patients across Connecticut have found that connecting with their medical providers through videoconference or telephone has been incredibly beneficial and practical for a wide variety of reasons, so it absolutely makes sense to allow for these services to continue,” Gov. Lamont said in a statement. “Making it easier for people to connect with their doctors or medical advisors is a goal that we should strive to attain."

The executive order had previously been extended earlier this year before being turned into legistation this year.

The new law allows the telehealth provisions to remain in place through at least June 30, 2023.