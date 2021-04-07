State Focused on Building Economic Growth in New London County

Building economic growth in the southeastern part of the state is one of the goals for Gov. Ned Lamont along with local leaders.

The building blocks are in motion in New London and several neighboring towns. It all begins with new and upcoming work sectors looking to expand and offer job opportunities.

A couple of reasons for the boost in the economy are the expansion of jobs at Electric Boat, and the potential for additional offshore wind turbines.

One of the companies looking to help with economic development is A.R. Building company, a housing developer. The company brought in more job opportunities for local workforce unions while creating additional housing options for those living and working in the southeastern part of the state.

"This is part of our large investment we've made not only in New London but also in southeastern Connecticut of over $150 million," said Jason Kambitsis, the director of land development for the company.

The developer's latest project is "The Docks," a 137 unit apartment complex set up just minutes away from where future projects are set to take place like a new downtown walkway and the improvements to the New London Pier.

"Those jobs and that industry brings in a demand in housing and that demand brings in people," said Felix Reyes, the director of economic development and planning for the city of New London.

Despite the pandemic delaying construction and recent projects, like the downtown safety infrastructure plan, there is hope the region will being seeing progress later this year and into the future.

"We are not daunted at all and we're going to pick up where we left off before the pandemic," said New London Mayor Michael Passero. "Manufactering is alive and well and Groton and here in New London with Electric Boat, Wind Turbines off the coast are going to provide some more opportunity," said State Sen. Paul Formica.

A.R. Building Company announced that the new apartment complex is set to start welcoming in new residents by June of 2021.