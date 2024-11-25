Connecticut

State focuses on wrong-way driving ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

By Jolie Sherman

Wrong Way
NBC 5

Thanksgiving travel is about to ramp up. AAA is projecting more than 800,000 people from Connecticut will go somewhere for the holiday. Of those travelers, almost 90 percent will be driving to their destinations.

This has the state thinking about our roads, particularly wrong-way driving.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Governor Ned Lamont and the state Department of Transportation plan on making an announcement about wrong-way driving on Monday.

Josh Morgan with CT DOT says it happens almost every weekend, especially on Friday and Saturday nights. He says the state's highway operation centers are constantly getting notifications that there are wrong-way drivers.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In Connecticut, more than a dozen people have been killed in wrong-way crashes this year alone.

The state is trying to prevent these types of crashes with the use of wrong-way detection systems. They have about 110 installed now and they are confident that they will have 125 by the end of the year.

Morgan says the technology is working and a majority of drivers are getting turned around by the systems before they get to the highway. Then state police arrives in a matter of minutes when they're activated. While they are helping, he says they aren't perfect.

Local

StormTracker 4 mins ago

Tracking rain for Tuesday and Thanksgiving

New Haven 1 hour ago

Vigil held in honor of teen killed in New Haven shooting

"Sometimes the driver will be allegedly impaired and continue on the highway despite the system lights flashing," Morgan said.

According to Morgan, impairment is the leading reason for wrong-way crashes.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us