State Grant Program Helps School Districts Hire More Mental Health Workers

The Connecticut Department of Education is using federal pandemic relief dollars to help school districts increase the number of school mental health workers. The state awarded $5 million in grant funding to 20 school districts, including Preston.

“There are a lot more students needing our supports, so we need more people to be helping," said Olof Sigmarsdottir, a school psychologist in Preston. "Students are not able to reach their potential academically if they are struggling socially and emotionally."

Preston currently has two school psychologists and one school social worker. The grant they received totaling $226,316, will enable the district to hire an additional school social worker four days a week.

"That is very huge for us," said Preston Superintendent Dr. Roy Seitsinger, who added that the district has had a continuous focus on student mental health and wellness. "It is already having a really positive impact on our families and children.”

According to the governor's office, priority for the competitive grant was given to districts with a high ration of students to school mental health workers and a high rate of student use of school mental health services.

The grant program uses federal pandemic relief dollars. Rep. Joe Courtney (D - 2nd District) visited Preston Monday to discuss the grant with school officials.

“They need, frankly, more volume in terms of support staff and that is what this grant is aimed at," Courtney said.

“This work is going to be long term and ongoing. It’s not a quick fix. It’s a generational kind of process that we are going to respond to," said Dr. Seitsinger.