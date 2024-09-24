State hearing case for tiny structures in New Haven

Can the tiny structures where unhoused people live in New Haven remain in place and access electricity? That question is now in the hands of the State Codes and Standards Committee.

On Tuesday, they heard from New Haven’s building official and counsel, as well as counsel and supporters of the Rosette Neighborhood Village, who wish to appeal the city’s permit denial.

The state committee heard the testimony, gave each side 30 days to submit a brief and plans to further deliberate and make a decision after receiving those briefs.

Supporters of the tiny structures have argued that they are necessary to solving the homeless problem in New Haven and provide immediate relief to the people living there.

“To disband or disrupt this community, to disassemble these units would be completely detrimental to individuals' health and well-being,” said Sean Gargamelli-McCreight, with the Rosette Neighborhood Village Collective.

But New Haven’s Building Official Robert Dillion testified that they came to an understanding to grant a temporary 180-day permit because people were already sleeping in the structures without heat over the winter. But Dillion said the intent was always to be temporary and since January, the Rosette Village has made no attempts to convert the tiny structures into more permanent buildings that meet building codes.

“If a tree were to fall on one of these things, and we have some very big trees in New Haven, someone could get seriously hurt. There’s a part of life safety that we need to try to address all the time,” said Dillion.

During the brief committee deliberations, committee member William Zoeller pointed out that the ongoing cause of homelessness in New Haven is not a temporary situation and some temporary solutions might not be the best approach in the long-term.