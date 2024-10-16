Middletown

State holds solemn gathering for three, unclaimed cremated veterans

These were veterans who passed away and were never given a proper goodbye.

By Jolie Sherman

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Wednesday, the state held a military funeral for three U.S. Army veterans whose cremated remains were never claimed.

The day began in Rocky Hill at the State Department of Veteran Affairs.

A procession with police and three hearses, carrying each veteran's remains, traveled to the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

"We never leave anyone behind, and it's a really an honor and privilege to do this today," said U.S. Army (Ret.) Ron Welch, Commissioner of the CT Department of Veteran Affairs.

Elected officials, city leaders, and community members came together to honor PFC Mario Nelle DeVito, SPC James Dickenson, and SPC Richard Thurston.

Devito and Dickenson served during World War II and Thurston served during Vietnam War. All were no older than 23 when they joined the Army.

"I got to tell you, it's really a brotherhood. That's why I always come each year," said U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Peter Galgano Jr., of Berlin.

Wednesday marked the 10th ceremony hosted by the CT State Department of Veterans affairs and the CT Funeral Directors' Association.  

"Together, we developed a statewide protocol, the first of its kind in the nation, to determine whether there are cremated remained of American veterans still housed in our funeral homes," said Lionel Lessard, President of the CT Funeral Directors' Association.  

The protocol, created in 2009, states that Connecticut funeral directors must confirm if the person was a veteran and contact their next of kin. If they can't locate the family, they go through the process of providing the vet with a military funeral. 

"Even though we didn't know these unclaimed remains, they still signed that piece of paper. So, we're here to honor and pay tribute to them," said Galgano.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
