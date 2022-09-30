State Honors Advocate for Impact on People With Movement Disorders

"Most people who have Parkinson's, their world turns upside down. Mine did, too," said Reggie Stankaitis of Cromwell.

Stankaitis has been living with Parkinson's for 10 years. It's a disease that affects nearly 60,000 Americans every year and is the second most-common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.

"My facial expressions changed, my smile went away, when I walked, my right arm wouldn't move," Stankaitis said.

Finding the right care was another challenge. While she sought treatment, Stankaitis said she was in constant search of emotional and psychological support. That is until she found the Chase Family Movement Disorders Center in Vernon.

"We're so proud of our center," said Medical Director Dr. J. Antonelle De Marcaida. "It's very personal. What will occur after diagnosis needs to be addressed uniquely and individually."

While there is still no cure for Parkinson's disease, De Marcaida said the center, founded in 2015, works to treat patients' symptoms with medication, exercise, physical and behavioral therapy.

"This neurological condition affects a particular part of the brain called the Basil ganglia, which is the main producer of Dopamine. This lack of Dopamine as a result of a generation of brain cells is what causes the symptoms," De Marcaida said.

On a national level, lawmakers are taking big steps to address the needs of those diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Here at home, advocates and providers are doing the very same.

Just recently, the state honored one woman for her work and impact.

"We have to work with people to look at their strengths, look at their gifts," said Amanda Brill, lead clinical social worker at the center.

Brill has spent the past couple years giving Stankaitis the strength to cope and feel proud of her identity.

"She saved my life, in essence. You know, it's when you plan for the future and you can't execute, and there was a person who was there to help me and understood what I was going through," Stankaitis said.

As a way of saying thank you, Stankaitis asked the state to declare a day for Amanda Brill. Now, on Sept. 22, the day celebrates Brill's work and impact on people with movement disorders.

The day also marks when members of the Parkinson's community came together on Sept. 22, 2022, to request that Congress co-sponsor the National Plan to End Parkinson's Act - a bill led by state Senator Chris Murphy and lawmakers around the country.

"I, of course, felt honored. No words could express my gratitude, and it's a great day in coming up with and pushing forward a national plan to end Parkinson's disease," Brill said.

