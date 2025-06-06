State Insurance Department releases health insurance rate increase requests

The state Insurance Department has released requested rate filing increases from seven health insurers.

The department said it will “conduct a thorough and careful review of each filing to ensure compliance with Connecticut insurance laws and regulations.”

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 30-day public comment period for all filings starts today, June 6.

The public can share comments online or submit them by mail to the Connecticut Insurance Department at P.O. Box 816, Hartford, CT 06142-0816.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Department said it will hold a public informational session on the requested rate filings in August and the public will be able to speak at that hearing. The date and time will be announced once finalized.

Open enrollment for the 2026 coverage year begins Nov. 1.

You can find more here.