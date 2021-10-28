State Issues Fines for Improper Reporting of Covid-19 Vaccine Compliance

The state Department of Health has begun penalizing long-term care facilites that haven't properly reported their employee Covid-19 vaccination rates.

The state has fined 26 facilities for late compliance reporting a total of $221,000. The fines are per day and based on the type of facility in question.

Executive Order 13F mandated Covid-19 vaccination for anyone who works in long-term care facilities and set requirements for reporting compliance rates. This applies to nursing homes, assisted living services agencies, managed residential communities, residential care homes, chronic disease hospitals, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The order also required that each facility submit a compliance report by September 28. Of 643 facilities, 226 failed to report. Of those, 59 did submit late reports, and 122 have not reported at all as of October 21. The 26 facilities that were fined were all late reporters.

The facilities that reported late were granted a 7-day grace period where they were not penalized per day. Facilities that have failed to report at all by November 1 will not receive that grace period. DPH estimates that non-reporters could see fines totaling $15 million.

The Connection Association of Health reacted Thursday night asking that state regulators focus more on actual compliance with the vaccine mandate rather than issues of when the reports were filed.

“The numbers demonstrate overwhelming compliance with the vaccine policy objectives and that the few nursing homes fines are an outlier in what is clearly an enormously successful vaccine initiative,” President and CEO Matt Barrett said in a statement.