State issues warnings about eating some fish from 11 bodies of water

The state Department of Public Health is issuing a warning about eating fish found in 11 bodies of water in the state because of potential health hazards.

The warning comes after evaluating perfluorooctane sulfonic acid – or PFOS -- concentrations in fish tissue sampled from 2017-2022 from 14 waterbodies.

The state has issued new or modified consumption advisories for the Connecticut River, Lower Farmington River, the Housatonic River (near O’Sullivan’s Island in Derby), Natchaug River, Willimantic River, Shetucket River, Naugatuck River, Pequabuck River, Still River (Winchester), Scantic River, and Quinnipiac River.

“These consumption advisories are necessary to protect public health while allowing for community members to benefit from the nutritional benefits of eating fish,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in a statement. “PFOS is one of a group of related chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). This group of chemicals is commonly used in a wide range of industrial processes and is found in many consumer products. Long-term exposure to PFAS may be associated with increased levels of cholesterol and liver enzymes, a change in immune response, developmental effects, increased chance of high blood pressure and/or increased chance of pre-eclampsia during pregnancy and an increased chance of thyroid disease.”

Juthani said it wasn’t necessary to modify the current advisories for the Hockanum, Tankerhoosen, and the Upper Housatonic Rivers.

There are no new or existing advisories in place for the Quinebaug River other than the statewide freshwater advisory due to mercury contamination that warns that pregnant women, women who could become pregnant, and children under 6 years old should eat no more than one meal per month of freshwater fish.

For all other groups, the advice is to eat no more than one meal per week of freshwater fish.

The statewide advisory does not apply to sunfish or trout because there are no consumption limits for these fish species, except otherwise noted, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Consumption advisories