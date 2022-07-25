State Launches Loan Program for Small Businesses, Non-Profits

The state has launched the Connecticut Small Business Boost Fund to provide low-interest loans to small businesses and nonprofits in Connecticut. The governor’s office said applications are being accepted for loans ranging between $5,000 and $500,000.

The loans have a fixed 4.5% interest rate and small businesses and nonprofits with operations in Connecticut that have 100 or fewer full-time employees and annual revenues of less than $8 million are eligible, according to the governor’s office. The program is intended particularly to help small businesses and nonprofits.

The governor’s office said the fund is a public-private partnership that is hoping to lend $150 million or more to eligible business and nonprofits. The state is making a “foundational investment of $75 million,” according to the governor’s office with a goal for the fund to become self-sustaining as more private funds are invested.

In addition to funding from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, initial funding has been provided by Citizens Bank, M&T Bank, and First Republic Bank, the governor’s office said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Small businesses and nonprofits can apply online at CTSmallBusinessBoostFund.org. If they qualify, they will be matched with a lender to help throughout the application process.

These are the local community development financial institutions participating in the program:

Ascendus

Capital for Change

HEDCO

NDC Community Impact Loan Fund

Pursuit

Southeastern CT Enterprise Region (SeCTer)