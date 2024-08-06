State launches new driving safety message on highways

The state activated a new effort to help prevent more tragedies on the roads on Monday.

You’re going to see new digital signage when driving on highways across the state.

It alerts travelers that 192 people have been killed on roads in Connecticut so far this year.

“We really want to put that out to the public to let them know that this is a crisis on our roadways and we need them to do their part to keep people safe,” said Josh Morgan, CTDOT spokesperson.

The startling number of deaths includes drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians.

This year it is slightly up from last year.

“These are senseless incidents of violence that are happening on our roadways when people are driving 100 miles an hour and they're playing with their phone and they've been drinking all day. Just absolutely unacceptable behavior,” said Morgan.

The messages began as part of an anti-speeding campaign that runs through Labor Day and will then come back throughout the rest of the year.