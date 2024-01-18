State launches new site for job seekers

Connecticut

The state has a new way for people to look for jobs in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday announced the launch of jobs.ct.gov as a way to help Connecticut residents and those who want to move here in the process of finding a job.

“The new jobs portal is the next step in our administration’s effort to make information more accessible and available for Connecticut residents and businesses,” Lamont said in a statement.

“Through jobs.ct.gov, jobseekers can access search tools, tips, and resources to help land a job, as well as training and certification opportunities. The jobs portal is also a tool that will help bring qualified candidates to employers’ job openings. It is another step in the right direction in the state’s digital journey, benefitting both residents and businesses,” the governor added.

What the portal does

The governor’s office said some of the resources available through the jobs portal include:

  • Job search tools
  • Job search tips
  • Free and low-cost training, certificate and classroom programs
  • Resources to help employers hire, train and retain employees.

