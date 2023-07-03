State launches recruitment initiative for Connecticut National Guard

The state has launched a recruitment initiative to try to help incentivize prospective members to join the Connecticut National Guard.

Governor Ned Lamont announced the creation of a state initiative, known as the Joint Enlistment Enhancement Program (JEEP), on Monday.

The program will provide current and retired members of the Connecticut National Guard with $500 per qualified lead that results in enlistment or commissioning.

According to the state, the program encourages eligible members and retirees to act as recruiting assistants by referring interested people to the organization's recruiting staff. They would then give advice and encouragement to the candidates before they join and up to their departure for basic training.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"But the reason why I think it's important is because it allows us to leverage, our most important storytellers are actual soldiers and airmen and the retirees, and the people that have done this, they've lived life. So bringing down that barrier to understanding is super important to be able to tell people, This is what we do, this is what we offer. And this is how you can serve your community, your state and your nation," Major David Pytlik, Public Affairs Officer for the Connecticut National Guard said in part.

JEEP is open to all currently serving members of the Connecticut National Guard below the rank of general officer, regardless of duty status. Retired members are being highly sought after to provide details and perspective to future recruits.