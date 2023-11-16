State law enforcement leaders to brief colleges and universities on campus hate incident prevention

Gov. Ned Lamont and law enforcement leaders are meeting with campus security officials from nearly all public and private colleges and universities in Connecticut Thursday to give an intelligence briefing on preventing incidents of hate on campuses, according to the governor's office.

The meeting is being held in the wake of an increase in incidents of hate on college campuses nationwide since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel and the ongoing war that has followed.

Gov. Lamont has scheduled a news conference for 4:30 p.m. at the armory in Hartford just after the briefing and will be joined by DESPP Interim Commissioner Ronnell Higgins.