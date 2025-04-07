State lawmaker fears drop in patient care quality with new employer contract

About a third of emergency medicine staff with Trinity Health of New England is leaving. This comes after the health system outsourced their jobs to a California-based company.

Trinity Health of New England has partnered with Vituity to manage emergency medicine and hospitalist medicine services at its three Connecticut hospitals.

A total of 120 staff members were told they had until Monday to sign new contracts with Vituity.

State Senator Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor) said about 30% decided not to because they are worried that changing employers could impact benefits and visa status.

"These are very good physicians, many of them have been working in the system for 15 years, providing care to some of the most underserved people in the state of Connecticut," Anwar said.

Some of these doctors saw up to 24 patients a day, a number Anwar believes is already high. He worries that number could increase after this transition.

Trinity Health responded to these concerns in a statement, saying in part:

“We understand that transitions can be challenging, and we are fully committed to supporting our impacted providers and worked closely with them to address concerns, answer questions, and facilitate a smooth transition in providing quality care to our patients.”

John Brady, a union leader for nurses at Trinity Health’s Johnson Memorial Hospital, believes it will be a challenge for remaining staff to keep up.

“This was a business decision, this was not a decision to make healthcare better," Brady said. "This is a sad part of what's happening today in America and healthcare. It's the corporatization of healthcare and if we as a society, don't stand up and push back, it's going to continue to happen."

Trinity Health said Vituity is sending experienced medical providers to replace the professionals who have left. The health system said they are committed to delivering exceptional care during this process.