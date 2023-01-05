State Lawmaker Quentin Williams 1 of 2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Cromwell

State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was killed in a crash on Route 9 in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to a family friend.

The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. and state police said one driver was heading south on Route 9 South, near the exit 18 entrance ramp, and the other vehicle was going the wrong way, heading north in the southbound lane, and hit the other-vehicle head-on.

State police said the vehicle that was heading south caught fire and the driver died at the scene. State police did not identify the driver. A family friend confirmed to NBC Connecticut Williams was killed.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was also killed, according to state police. That driver's identity has not been released.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Williams, a Middletown Democrat, was just sworn in to his third term Wednesday.

News of his death hit his colleagues hard.

“Rep. Williams was an amazing human being. His infectious smile could instantly make a difficult day better," House Majority Leader Jason Rojas said in a statement. "He was an amazing husband, friend and colleague. He loved community and serving others. Truly - a friend to all who knew him. This is a terrible tragedy and a great loss to our state. My heart goes out to his wife, family, and all who loved Q. We will miss him."

House and Senate leaders canceled legislative meetings Thursday and the Capitol Complex was closed in the wake of Williams' death.

“Q was a beloved friend and his passing even as I write this is still shocking and unfathomable," Sen. Matt Lesser said in a statement. "He and his family have meant so much to the Middletown community and personally to myself and my family. As a legislator he was a passionate and committed public servant whose intellect and warmth made our state a better place and the General Assembly a better place.

Gov. Ned Lamont directed state flags to half-staff in honor of Williams.

“This is devastating news, and I am incredibly saddened by this tragedy,” Governor Lamont said. “Quentin had an infectiously optimistic personality, and he absolutely loved having the opportunity to represent his lifelong home of Middletown at the State Capitol."

State police are investigating the crash, and they ask anyone with information to call Trooper Michael Dean, at Troop H, at 860-534-1000.