Israel

State leaders and local Jewish organization react to Hamas attacks on Israel

NBC Universal, Inc.

State leaders and a local Jewish organization are reacting to the Hamas attacks on Israel on Saturday.

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing dozens and stunning the country.

Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

Here in Connecticut, state leaders and Jewish organizations are reacting to the attacks.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"On a holy day of the Jewish calendar, the people have Israel have come under attack," The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford said in part in a statement. "We stand in total and complete solidarity with our Israeli brethren. We pray for their safety."

"The prayer for the State of Israel we recite in synagogue every week - including this morning says 'grant peace in the land and happiness to all its residents.' On this day, which is the holiday of Simchat Torah in Israel - we literally sing and dance with simcha - with happiness.  Today is not a day of simcha in Israel, but it is a day of solidarity, determination and utmost seriousness," The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford added in part in a statement.

Governor Ned Lamont released a statement saying that he is appalled by the attacks on innocent Israeli civilians and the state is standing in solidarity with the people of Israel.

Local

high school sports 8 mins ago

Week 5 Game of the Week: Rockville vs. Cromwell/Portland

Norwalk 24 mins ago

Electrical vehicle charging station catches on fire in mall parking garage in Norwalk

Senator Richard Blumenthal said he "is heartbroken and sickened by massive murderous attacks against Israeli civilians, leaving hundreds dead and wounded."

Sen. Chris Murphy added in part, "what has happened in Israel is unconscionable."

U.S. Representative John Larson said in a statement: “I condemn Hamas’ heinous and indiscriminate terrorist attacks on Israel in the strongest possible terms," U.S. Representative John Larson said in part in a statement.

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro echoed those statements saying the "abhorrent terrorist attacks by Hamas on civilians are unconscionable."

U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes said she "strongly condemns the violent terroristic attacks by Hamas against Israel."

U.S. Representative Jim Himes said he "condemns the brutal unprovoked attack on Israel by terrorists from Gaza today."

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney echoed the other statements saying in part, "the vicious rocket attack on Israeli citizens by Hamas is abhorrent."

Israel’s national rescue service said at least 200 people were killed and 1,100 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in Israeli strikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

This article tagged under:

Israel
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us