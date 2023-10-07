State leaders and local Jewish organization react to Hamas attacks on Israel

State leaders and a local Jewish organization are reacting to the Hamas attacks on Israel on Saturday.

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing dozens and stunning the country.

Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

Here in Connecticut, state leaders and Jewish organizations are reacting to the attacks.

"On a holy day of the Jewish calendar, the people have Israel have come under attack," The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford said in part in a statement. "We stand in total and complete solidarity with our Israeli brethren. We pray for their safety."

"The prayer for the State of Israel we recite in synagogue every week - including this morning says 'grant peace in the land and happiness to all its residents.' On this day, which is the holiday of Simchat Torah in Israel - we literally sing and dance with simcha - with happiness. Today is not a day of simcha in Israel, but it is a day of solidarity, determination and utmost seriousness," The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford added in part in a statement.

Governor Ned Lamont released a statement saying that he is appalled by the attacks on innocent Israeli civilians and the state is standing in solidarity with the people of Israel.

I am appalled by the attacks today on innocent Israeli civilians. Connecticut stands in solidarity with the people of Israel and condemns these terrorist attacks by Hamas. My heart is with the families of the victims in this dark hour. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 7, 2023

Senator Richard Blumenthal said he "is heartbroken and sickened by massive murderous attacks against Israeli civilians, leaving hundreds dead and wounded."

I am heartbroken & sickened by massive murderous attacks against Israeli civilians, leaving hundreds dead & wounded. The United States must stand with Israel.https://t.co/iTuRGDwCmm — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) October 7, 2023

Sen. Chris Murphy added in part, "what has happened in Israel is unconscionable."

What has happened in Israel is unconscionable. I stand firmly with the government of Israel and the Israeli people, and my every thought is with the grieving families and the wounded. The entire world must stand together to renounce this horrific violence carried out Hamas. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 7, 2023

U.S. Representative John Larson said in a statement: “I condemn Hamas’ heinous and indiscriminate terrorist attacks on Israel in the strongest possible terms," U.S. Representative John Larson said in part in a statement.

I condemn Hamas’ heinous & indiscriminate terrorist attacks on Israel in the strongest possible terms. The reports of Israeli casualties and hostages – including civilians – are horrifying and I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have been killed and wounded. — Rep. John Larson (@RepJohnLarson) October 7, 2023

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro echoed those statements saying the "abhorrent terrorist attacks by Hamas on civilians are unconscionable."

The images coming out of Israel today are devastating. The abhorrent terrorist attacks by Hamas on civilians are unconscionable. I stand strongly behind our ally Israel and firmly support its right to defend itself. I am heartbroken and pray for a swift end to the violence. — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) October 7, 2023

U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes said she "strongly condemns the violent terroristic attacks by Hamas against Israel."

I strongly condemn the violent terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel and will continue to support our Israeli allies and their right to defend themselves. My prayers are with the families and all who are affected. — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) October 7, 2023

U.S. Representative Jim Himes said he "condemns the brutal unprovoked attack on Israel by terrorists from Gaza today."

I condemn the brutal unprovoked attack on Israel by terrorists from Gaza today. Israel can and will defend itself, and the United States will stand with Israel against this pointless violence. — Jim Himes 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jahimes) October 7, 2023

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney echoed the other statements saying in part, "the vicious rocket attack on Israeli citizens by Hamas is abhorrent."

The vicious rocket attack on Israeli citizens by Hamas is abhorrent. Israel’s enemies should know that America’s steadfast support for Israel, going back to 1948, is unwavering. — Rep. Joe Courtney (@RepJoeCourtney) October 7, 2023

Israel’s national rescue service said at least 200 people were killed and 1,100 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in Israeli strikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.