State leaders put focus on special education funding

State and local leaders visited New Britain High School on Monday morning to highlight the work of special education teachers and staff.

It comes on the heels of celebrating National IEP (Individualized Education Programs) Writing Day, which is the first Monday of April.

“No two IEPs are alike. And they are key to ensuring equitable education,” Sinthia Sone-Moyano, a deputy commissioner with the state Department of Education, said.

In New Britain, State Rep. David DeFronzo said 2,000 out of the 9,000 students require special education programs.

Across the state, that number is even higher, impacting 90,000 out of 508,000 students statewide.

“And one of the reasons Gov. Lamont and I have introduced our early childhood education proposal is because we know that students that receive early childhood high-quality education when they’re in their 3 to 5 age, they are much less likely to need special education,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. “So early childhood reduces the need for special education by 56 percent.”

Last month, lawmakers allocated an extra $40 million for special education. It’s something many school districts are grateful for, but as they become more reliant on outsourced help, their budgets, keep stretching.

“Despite these ample in-district programs, we still do need to place a number of students in an outplacement setting and those are the costs that continue to rise,” said Tony Gasper, Superintendent of the Consolidated School District of New Britain. “Here in New Britain, we’re anticipating $3 million additional dollars to be spent on outplacements next year. And that’s despite all of our best efforts to serve these students right here close to home, which of course, we prefer.”

Sone-Moyano highlighted the early childhood proposal Gov. Ned Lamont is putting forward this legislative session, which she said would expand special education services and strengthen the Excess Cost grant, among other things.

“This work is not just about policy. It’s a commitment to ensuring that all students, regardless of ability, are seen, supported, and set up for success,” Sone-Moyano said.

There is also a new Special Education Committee on the state legislature, which will be hosting a public hearing on these proposals next week, on April 21. They encourage those who would like to, to attend. The details of those proposals are expected to be released this week.