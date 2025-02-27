State and local officials celebrate Black-owned fashion store in Milford

Karlene Lindsay Designs is located within the Connecticut Post Mall, but the designer's story starts back home in Jamaica.

“I started at age nine sewing at home with a needle and thread,” store owner Karlene Lindsay said.

Lindsay first made clothing out of necessity for herself. Later in life, she started making school and work uniforms to earn a living in Jamaica.

“In Jamaica, everyone, all students wear uniforms to school and it's a big thing, it's a big money maker thing when it comes to a dress maker,” Lindsay said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Lindsay knew she had an artistic eye, and she pursued her passion. After attending fashion school and moving to Connecticut, she started making dresses that appeared on some of the biggest runways, including New York Fashion Week.

“It was just so overwhelming that I couldn’t believe my eyes. I was actually there,” Lindsay said.

In 2016, she opened a storefront in West Haven and then in 2021 she moved to the Connecticut Post Mall, expanding her visibility.

“Now to see her in such a massive space is extremely impressive, inspiring, I’m excited for her,” Black Business Alliance business coach Clovia McIntosh said.

Lindsay creates one-of-a-kind formal gowns for proms, quinceañeras, weddings and much more. One of her biggest priorities is making sure women of all sizes feel confident.

“It’s important that all women feel fabulous, no matter their size,” Lindsay said.

In celebration of Black History Month, state and local officials stopped by Lindsay’s store to honor her accomplishments.

“What I love about it is that you are going to get something here that you cannot get anywhere else,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Connecticut) said.

Bysiewicz highlighted the importance of shopping locally.

“For every dollar that you spend at a small business, 66 cents are going to stay right here in the community,” Bysiewicz said.

Meantime, Lindsay is gearing up for a fashion show at the mall on March 22 at 2 p.m.