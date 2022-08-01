Hiring and recruitment

Hundreds of Bus Drivers Needed Ahead of New School Year

The new school year is right around the corner and the state is looking for hundreds of bus drivers.

Bus companies say there is an urgent need for drivers with at least 500 drivers needed throughout Connecticut.

The Connecticut School Transportation Association started sharing last year how desperate they were and the executive director says they are still in crisis.

They are having a week-long recruitment event and their message to parents is: we need your help.

Officials said they need parents to be patient knowing bus companies around the state are short staffed and there could be more consolidation of routes and longer commutes. They are also encouraging parents to apply for one of these part-time jobs.

“We are not letting up in our efforts to try to hire. We recognize it as a major inconvenience to their schedules to the school districts. Heck, it's a major inconvenience to all of us. So we're not enjoying being short staffed, but we are not resting on our laurels. We are really constantly making efforts to try to recruit and train and hire new people to help drive," said Jon Hipsher, of M&J Bus.

They also want parents to know that the bus companies are working together with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Education to try to fill the openings.

If you're interested in applying, reach out to your local school district or bus company.

