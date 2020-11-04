State Moves to Revoke Pensions of Former Bridgeport Police Chief, City Official

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Wednesday he will seek to take away the pensions of Bridgeport's former police chief and another city official who both pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and falst statement charges last month.

Former police chief Armando "A.J." Perez and personnel director David Dunn were arrested in September on federal charges that the two were involved in a scheme to rig Bridgeport's examination process for the chief in 2018 to ensure his selection.

Prosecutors said Perez and Dunn manipulated the process, deceiving the city to get Perez, who was then acting chief, selected for the permanent police chief position. The two were also accused of lying to the FBI when being questioned about the allegations.

Perez and Dunn pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and making false statements in October.

Tong wants to use a 2008 Connecticut law to revoke or reduce the pensions for Perez and Dunn. Perez currently receives a $102,072.36 annual pension and Dunn receives an $80,769.24 pension through the Municipal Employees Retirement System.

"Perez and Dunn abused their positions for personal gain. As a police officer, A.J. Perez had the highest ethical duty to obey and respect the law, making his misconduct particularly unconscionable," Tong said. "State law requires that my office take action to revoke or reduce the pension of state or municipal officials convicted of corruption-related charges. Taxpayers should not pay for the pensions of public employees who violate the public trust."

Under the state statute, the attorney general is required to take civil action to revoke or reduce the pension of any state or municipal official who is convicted of or pleads guilty to a crime related to their state or municipal office on or after October 1, 2008.

A court will use several factors to determine whether their pensions should be revoked or reduced.