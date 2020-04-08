State Moving Coronavirus-Positive Inmates to Northern Correctional Institute

The state Department of Correction is moving all inmates who test positive for coronavirus to Northern Correctional Institution in Somers.

The decision to move the inmates is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which suggest creating isolation units for prisoners who test positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the Department of Correction. The units should be comprised of cells that have solid walls and doors that close fully, the release said.

Northern also has an air ventilation system similar to those used in hospitals, according to the DOC.

If it is determined to be not appropriate to move an infected inmate to Northern, a medical isolation area will be set up in the prison where that inmate is currently housed. Women house at York, minors housed at Manson Youth, and inmates house at Garner with acute mental health issues will be cared for at those facilities and not moved to Northern, the DOC said. No inmates at any of those facilitis have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 46 inmates in Connecticut had tested positive for the coronavirus.