State offers $50,000 reward in unsolved 2019 Meriden homicide case

The state has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the 2019 killing of a man in Meriden.

Francisco Huertas, 32, was shot multiple times and killed while standing outside a home on Allen Avenue around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2019.

Meriden police have continued to investigate Huertas' death since the shooting, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating new leads and Gov. Ned Lamont authorized the $50,000 reward at the request of state's attorney John Doyle Jr. Doyle and Meriden Police Chief Roberto Rosado hope the reward will renew interest in the case and that people with information will be willing to come forward.

Anyone who believes they may have information about the case is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Simonson of the Meriden Police Department at (203) 630-6318 or by emailing esimonson@meridenct.gov or mpdtips@meridenct.gov.