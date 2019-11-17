State Offers Safety Tips for Upcoming Deer Hunting Season

Connecticut environmental officials are offering safety tips for the upcoming firearms deer hunting season.

The season begins Wednesday and will add to the list of hunting seasons already under way.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is urging hunters, hikers, bikers and others doing outdoor activities to be aware of their surroundings.

The agency recommends wearing brightly colored clothing, calling out to other people you see to make them aware of your presence, letting others know where you're going and when you plan to return, and watching for damaged trees that could fall.

Deer and turkey hunters hunting on private land are required to carry written permission from the landowner.

Hunting also is allowed in most state forests and wildlife management areas, and some state parks.

