State Office Buildings to Open at 10 A.M. Today

Governor Ned Lamont has ordered a delayed opening for all executive branch state office buildings on Tuesday as the state continues to cleanup from a storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of Connecticut.

Lamont said all executive branch state office buildings will now open at 10 a.m. All Level 2 state employees who have been working remotely during the pandemic should continue to work remotely, he added.

"All reports indicate that while we received a significant amount of snow yesterday, the storm appears to be winding down and our state and local road crews have been out all night to clear the roads,” Governor Lamont said in part in a statement.

“Still, we want to give some extra time for those who need to report to work, so we are opening state office buildings at 10:00 a.m. today," he added.

Lamont urged anyone who needs to travel to give themselves extra time and to take it slow on the roads.

Parts of the state are cleaning up from more than a foot of snow after Monday's storm.