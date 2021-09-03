State Officials Advise Against Swimming Due Sewage Discharges After Storm Ida

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and state Department of Public Health (DPH) have advised the public not to swim in or have recreational contact with water in some areas for the next 48 hours.

According to officials, tropical storm Ida may have caused some sewage discharge.

Water levels around the state were very high and there's a possibility of strong currents and hazardous debris in rivers and streams, said state officials.

This comes after remnants of Ida brought heavy rain and major flooding to Connecticut.

Officials said people should stay away from direct surface water contact in urban areas in close proximity to drainage pipes statewide. This includes areas such as Bridgeport, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Meriden, Wallingford, Stamford, Norwalk, Norwich and the greater New Haven.

Residents are advised not to swim, fish or utilize any paddle craft in those areas until water levels go down.