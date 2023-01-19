State Officials Discuss Flooding and Sewage Issues in Hartford

“It seems like our hands are tied. It seems like nothing’s being done,” said Lance Quinitchett of Hartford.

Storm flooding in Hartford's Upper Albany area has been an ongoing issue for years, but just two weeks ago, the situation became significantly worse for Quinitchett.

“My toilet and my sink and everything has been overflowing and there’s been some pretty nasty stuff coming up out of it,” he said.

Through various complaints, the problem made its way to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“These are very serious issues that we’re looking into that are very complicated,” said James Chow, deputy director of EPA Division of Enforcement and Compliance. “There are certainly a lot of engineering plans that we need to study and evaluate.”

One of the primary players is the Metropolitan District Commission (MDC), which maintains the sewer and water collection system.

In a statement, the MDC acknowledged concerns of storm water overflow and the resulting sewage issues in certain areas.

They outlined a $1.6 billion investment in wastewater infrastructure upgrades as part of their clean water project.

“We’ve got to remove that storm water so that the only thing in the pipe is the sewer,” said Scott Jellison, CEO of MDC. “If you solve the storm water problem, you solve both problems.”

It’s now the EPA's job to make sure the MDC's long-term plan is met with action.

“Our focus now is to get an update on where those plans are, what are the scheduled activities, what are they doing to try to address some of these pinch-points in their system, and to see if there are any opportunities to accelerate some of that work," Chow said.

In a statement, the city of Hartford said they were concerned the project would pass EPA requirements “without addressing the increasingly urgent challenge of flooding.”

Jellison agreed, but noted the MDC’s limited responsibility when it comes to storm flooding prevention. To find a solution, he said he welcomes increased partnership with the city.

“The Clean Water Project itself is not really intended and designed to handle those rain storms, it’s designed to manage overflows, sewer overflows, water and storm water that’s in the sewer pipe already that’s having a difficult time getting to the Connecticut River,” Jellison said.