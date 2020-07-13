CT Joins Multi-State Suit Over Trump Administration International Student Visa Plan

State officials, including the governor and attorney general, will be speaking out about new guidelines from the Trump administration that prohibit international students from remaining in the United States if they can take classes online.

Attorney General William Tong has joined 18 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit to stop the new federal rule.

Colleges and universities closed campuses and moved classes online earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been releasing their plans for education in the fall.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that students on F-1 and M-1 visas who are attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States.

The agency said affected students "must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," NBC News reports.

A statement from Tong's office said the rule threatens to bar hundreds of thousands of international students from studying in the United States.

“We are asking the court to block this cruel and unlawful rule from imperiling the education of thousands of international students in Connecticut who contribute greatly to the academic, cultural, and economic strength of their universities and the state of Connecticut. The Trump Administration abruptly reversed its previous guidance with zero explanation or rationale, with complete disregard for the dire public safety consequences in the midst of a raging pandemic. Universities must be free to make decisions about the health and safety of their students, faculty and staff without fear of arbitrary and punitive immigration consequences,” Tong said in a statement.

Tong and Gov. Ned Lamont, along with leaders and students from Connecticut colleges and universities, will gather today at the State Capitol to make an announcement regarding Connecticut’s opposition to the Trump administration’s proposal to revoke student visas for international students should their universities choose to move classes online due to COVID-19.

Others participating in the 1:30 p.m. news conference include Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz; Connecticut State Colleges & University President Mark Ojakian; Yale College Dean Marvin Chun; Daniel Weiner, University of Connecticut Vice President for Global Affairs; UAW Region 9A Director Beverley Brakeman; Bryan Chong, a Wesleyan undergraduate and student visa holder from Hong Kong; and Justin Fang, a University of College graduate student.

California was the first state to announce that they would sue the Trump administration over the plan.