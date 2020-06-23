Some In-Person Services at DMV Reopen Today; Officials to Hold News Conference

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and some in-person services reopen today.

Four DMVs are open, including Bridgeport, Hamden, Enfield, Waterbury, which are open to customers by appointment. Cheshire and Wethersfield are open for knowledge tests.

Starting this weeks, inspectors are going to the driving schools rather than going to the branch, for driving tests.

Walk-in service will be expanded in coming weeks and safety procedures are in place, including Plexiglas in all the branches, social distancing is in place and services are by appointment.

Licensing and new registration is being done by appointment. Registration renewal can be done online and at drop boxes, DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said.

Gov. Ned Lamont got a look inside the DMV Waterbury office, where chairs and benches are set up to allow for social distancing.

Residents going to a DMV for service will be asked all the COVID-19-related questions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Magubane said employees have been coming in on rotating shifts, but not all employees have been going into the DMV.

As more employees can come in, they can catch up on the backlog, the commissioner said.

The governor said this is another sign that the state is getting back to business.

He said the DMV is one of the places that people directly interact with government and COVID has been a reminder of the importance if doing it safely.

Because of the pandemic, the DMV issued a 180-day extension for renewals of driver’s licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations, emissions testing and other credentials that expired between March 10 and June 30, See what that includes here.

A 90-day extension was issued for those who were supposed to renew between July 1 and July 31. Learn more about what that means here.

Lamont and Magubane will hold a news briefing at 11:15 a.m. to discuss the partial reopening of in-person services at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Learn more about the extensions here.