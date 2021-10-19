State Officials to Hold News Conference on Absentee Ballots for November CT Elections

The governor and the secretary of the state will hold a news conference this morning about the availability of absentee ballots for the upcoming municipal elections and to urge voters to vote.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will hold a news conference at 10:15 a.m. in Hartford.
Who Can Vote By Absentee Ballot in Connecticut
Connecticut law allows a voter to receive an absentee ballot if you cannot appear at your assigned polling place on election day because of:
- Active service in the military
- Absence from the town during all of the hours of voting
- Illness
- Religious tenets forbid secular activity on the day of the election
- Duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own during all of the hours of voting
- Physical disability.
- The COVID-19 pandemic can also be used as a valid reason for requesting a ballot for any primary, election or referendum held before Nov. 3, 2021, if you so choose for your own safety, according to the Secretary of the State’s Office.
Learn more about absentee voting in Connecticut here.
Information on the Nov. 2 municipal election town ballots is available here.
Stories from NBCLX
LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.