Fourth of July

State park closures continue into Fourth of July weekend

By Cat Murphy

CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

As Fourth of July festivities continue into the weekend, so too does the pandemonium the holiday brings to Connecticut’s state parks — their parking lots.

The following state parks have reached capacity and are closed to new visitors Sunday:

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

  • Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
  • Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
  • Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) in Chester
  • Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
  • Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Fourth of July
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us