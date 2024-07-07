State park closures continue into Fourth of July weekend

As Fourth of July festivities continue into the weekend, so too does the pandemonium the holiday brings to Connecticut’s state parks — their parking lots.
The following state parks have reached capacity and are closed to new visitors Sunday:
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) in Chester
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
