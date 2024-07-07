State park closures continue into Fourth of July weekend

As Fourth of July festivities continue into the weekend, so too does the pandemonium the holiday brings to Connecticut’s state parks — their parking lots.

The following state parks have reached capacity and are closed to new visitors Sunday:

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) in Chester

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown