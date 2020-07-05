holiday weekend

State Parks, Beaches Expected to Be Busy as Holiday Weekend Concludes

By Dominique Moody

NBC Connecticut

State parks and beaches are expected to be busy on Sunday as people finish celebrating the Fourth of July holiday.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has a reminder for people who may head out today.

Visitors must maintain 15 feet from one another's beach towel to allow a walkway in between groups.

Lifeguards are now on duty at shoreline beaches, unless you happen to see a no lifeguards on duty sign.

Restroom buildings are also now opened.

DEEP encourages beachgoers to try and head to beaches and state parks early in the morning to avoid the crowds.

Face masks and coverings are required when social distancing is not possible and masks should not be worn in the water.

DEEP has limited parking capacity at state parks and is closing them for the day once they reach capacity.

On Saturday, a dozen state beaches and parks closed down because of capacity limits.

